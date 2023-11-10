Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.50) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.27) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 717.50 ($8.86).
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
