Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.50) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.27) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 717.50 ($8.86).

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 10.19 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 646.32 ($7.98). 141,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,482. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,503.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.50 ($8.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 587.40.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

