Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.68. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 40.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

