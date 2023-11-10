Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.41 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,782 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 450,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 102,127 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 342,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 72.3% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

