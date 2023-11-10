Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 18,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,238. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

