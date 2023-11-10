Lee Financial Co Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $75.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

