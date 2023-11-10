Lee Financial Co Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,983,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $152.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $136.23 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $847.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

