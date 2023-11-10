Lee Financial Co Has $33,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $198.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $210.35.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
