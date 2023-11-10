Lee Financial Co Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 602,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 498,235 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

