Lee Financial Co Has $54,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $42.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

