Lee Financial Co Has $85,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $27.07 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

