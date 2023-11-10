Lee Financial Co Sells 210 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at EOG Resources
In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:EOG opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06.
EOG Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
