Leerink Partnrs Comments on Genmab A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

