Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equillium in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

EQ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of EQ opened at $0.48 on Friday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 19.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Equillium in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 913.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

