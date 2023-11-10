Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.65

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 39254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEG

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,332,000 after acquiring an additional 685,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after buying an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.