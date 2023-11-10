Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE LNF traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$17.75. 307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.65. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$15.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.88.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.84 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.