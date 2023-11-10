Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $7.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
NASDAQ LESL opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
