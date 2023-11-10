Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 91,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,705. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

