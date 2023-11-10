Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.81. 49,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average of $183.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.