Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,443 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,613. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $98.69.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $402,919. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

