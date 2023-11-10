Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.10% of Progress Software worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 307.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,825 shares of company stock worth $1,097,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,544. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.