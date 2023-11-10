Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,497 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. 1,713,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

