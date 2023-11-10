Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,074 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $259,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

TXRH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

