Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 53,355 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

Get Our Latest Report on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.