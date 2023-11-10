Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in United States Steel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:X traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 401,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.76.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.