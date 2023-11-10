Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.27. 5,079,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,173,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

