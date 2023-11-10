Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,322 shares of company stock worth $855,018. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

