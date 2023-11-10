Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. 6,641,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,200,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

