Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 604,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

