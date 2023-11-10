Leuthold Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 34.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. 22,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,399. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

