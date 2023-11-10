Leuthold Group LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 112,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.2 %

KNX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. 85,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

