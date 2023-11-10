Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

PCAR traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 181,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,459. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

