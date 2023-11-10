Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,472 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,985,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

