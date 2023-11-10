Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.14% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

