Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

