Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,380,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after buying an additional 462,176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.2 %

SNDR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

