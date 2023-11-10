Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. 719,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,539. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

