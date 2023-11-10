Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 596.8% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

RCD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $103.95 and a one year high of $139.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

