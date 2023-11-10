Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,298 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 244.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,265,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,530. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

