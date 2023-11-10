Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

