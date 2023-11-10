Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,168,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 258,729 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,485. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSM

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

