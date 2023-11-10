Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Centene by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. 179,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.