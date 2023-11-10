Leuthold Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. 108,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,399. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.94.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

