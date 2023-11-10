Leuthold Group LLC Sells 894 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,157 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after buying an additional 315,620 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 400,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 397,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.44. 96,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,421. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

