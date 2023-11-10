Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 335,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WPP during the second quarter valued at $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 25,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.