Leuthold Group LLC Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,025. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

