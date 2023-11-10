LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LFST stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,316. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,314,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,099. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

