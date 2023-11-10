LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.92. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 159,580 shares.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,646,555.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,237 shares of company stock worth $1,389,099 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,972,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

