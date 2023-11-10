Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Price Up 7% Following Earnings Beat

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $83.57. 242,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 542,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.82.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

