Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 170,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 115,621 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $15.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

