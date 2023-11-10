Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $15.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
