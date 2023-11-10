Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Linamar Price Performance
TSE:LNR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$58.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.89.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.1672026 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Linamar
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.