Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Linamar Price Performance

TSE:LNR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$58.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.1672026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.20.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

